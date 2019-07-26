Two hospitalized after vehicle rollover in Buellton

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

BUELLTON, Calif. - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Buellton Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Highway 246, just east of the Highway 101 interchange.

Firefighters say one vehicle was involved in the crash.

One person was flown to Cottage Hospital and the other was taken away in an ambulance.

Firefighters say both people are considered to be in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.