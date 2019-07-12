Santa Barbara County Fair Boost Local Business Profits

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County fair is well underway, and local business in Santa Maria have been benefiting from the large crowds the event attracts.



The Santa Barbara County Fair is good time fun for the whole town, but one of the biggest benefits that local businesses get from it is the booming business that comes with it.

"The fair is great for our community here. It brings a lot of people from out of town. It has a great economic impact to the city in general, " said Santa Maria Inn General Manager Ryan Swack.

A great economic impact that the Santa Maria Inn is cashing in on.

"For the Santa Maria Inn, being a host hotel for the fair we are at full capacity for the weekend and

had a very busy week as well in preparation for the fair opening yesterday," said Swack.

Hotels are not the only local businesses that are benefiting from out-of-town bucks.

"Today was one of out busiest day we have had all year. Which was really nice. Yesterday we were really busy and we were really excited about that. Then today it went way out of the park for us," said Natural Cafe General Manager, Jackie Moran.

Local 10 year old vendors like G Brothers Kettle Corn profit from the fair as well.

"This fair brings more people from around then any other fairs we have actually done in the past," said G Brothers Kettle Corn employee Elio Garcia.

"We are a the only local company who do these flavors. No one else does it. Only locally," said G Brothers Kettle Corn owner Enos Garcia.

90's R&B group TLC will be preforming at 7:30pm.