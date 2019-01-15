News

Santa Barbara County announces new fire chief

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 02:53 PM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 02:53 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A new fire chief has been appointed to oversee Santa Barbara County fire operations.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday Mark A. Hartwig will serve as the next fire chief.

Hartwig has served as Fire Chief of the San Bernadino County Fire District since 2011. Hartwig was also named 2017 California Fire Chief of the Year by the California State Fire Chiefs' Association.

“Santa Barbara County has a long history of catastrophic fires, but an equally long
history of outstanding Fire Chiefs who have guided our department and County through
these tough times,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who is chair of the board.
“Our board is confident that Chief Hartwig brings with him the experience, expertise and
drive to take on this challenge. We are committed to provide him with the tools that he
needs to do his job effectively.”

Hartwig officially takes over as chief on Feb. 18, 2019.  He will oversee 16 fire stations within the county.

“I am excited to join the Santa Barbara County team and the well-respected County Fire
Department, and look forward to further engaging our communities and our partners in
the ongoing review and development of disaster readiness and response,” stated Mark
Hartwig.  

Former Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mike Dyer has been filling in as the interim fire chief since the retirement of Eric Peterson in 2018.
 

