Santa Barbara City College issues statement in wake of student's arrest in Italy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A spokeswoman for Santa Barbara City College issued a statement following the arrest of a SBCC student in Rome.

SBCC's executive director of public affairs and communications Luz Reyes-Martin, said "The killing of Italian Officer Mario Rega is tragic and devastating. Our hearts go out to his family and colleagues at this difficult time. We have been able to confirm that Gabriel Natale-Hjorth was enrolled at Santa Barbara City College, having just completed his first year. We have found no record of Finnegan Elder having been actively enrolled at the College."

The statement follows the arrest of the two teens for the fatal stabbing of an officer investigating a crime in Rome.

Italy's Interior Minister is calling for life sentences even though the teens have not been formally charged.

The teens who went to high school together near San Francisco are accused of stabbing the officer on Friday after a botched drug deal.

Investigators said they stole a backpack containing a phone after being sold crushed aspirin instead of cocaine.

Rega, 35, was just back from his honeymoon when he was killed in the line of duty.

Surveillance video shows two young men running from the area.

Investigators said they found a weapon hidden in their hotel room along with bloody clothes and packed bags.

Under Italian law, police can hold suspects for up to a year without charges.

They are being held at Regina Coela Prison in Rome,

A funeral for the officer will be held Monday in the same church where he was married this summer.