News

Santa Barbara City College issues statement in wake of student's arrest in Italy

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 09:42 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:48 PM PDT

Santa Barbara City College students...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A spokeswoman for Santa Barbara City College issued a statement following the arrest of a SBCC student in Rome.

SBCC's executive director of public affairs and communications Luz Reyes-Martin, said "The killing of Italian Officer Mario Rega is tragic and devastating. Our hearts go out to his family and colleagues at this difficult time. We have been able to confirm that Gabriel Natale-Hjorth was enrolled at Santa Barbara City College, having just completed his first year. We have found no record of Finnegan Elder having been actively enrolled at the College."

The statement follows the arrest of the two teens for the fatal stabbing of an officer investigating a crime in Rome.

Italy's Interior Minister is calling for life sentences even though the teens have not been formally charged.

The teens who went to high school together near San Francisco are accused of stabbing the officer on Friday after a botched drug deal.

Investigators said they stole a backpack containing a phone after being sold crushed aspirin instead of cocaine. 

Rega, 35, was just back from his honeymoon when he was killed in the line of duty.

Surveillance video shows two young men running from the area.

Investigators said they found a weapon hidden in their hotel room along with bloody clothes and packed bags.

Under Italian law, police can hold suspects for up to a year without charges.

They are being held at Regina Coela Prison in Rome,

A funeral for the officer will be held Monday in the same church where he was married this summer.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years