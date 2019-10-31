Santa Barbara CHP searching for man involved in hit-and-run

MGN

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is searching for a man involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Hot Springs Road and Middle Road at 8:18 p.m. on Wednesday night. The mother of one of the victims says the driver of the other car was driving around 70 miles-per-hour.

Three women were in a car driving through the intersection when a white Audi did not stop at the intersection and hit the three women. The mother of the driver says her daughter got out of the car and the driver of the Audi approached them. When he saw they were calling for help, he went back to his car and drove away.

CHP is now searching for the man responsible. The women were able to see part of the license plate "5R5."

The women were able to drive themselves away from the scene. One of the women had a concussion and the others were being evaluated for other injuries.

Anyone with any information that can lead to finding the person responsible is urged to call Highway Patrol at (805) 967-1234.