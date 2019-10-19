News

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden temporarily closes due to red flag warning

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:14 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:19 PM PDT

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has temporarily closed because of a red flag warning. 

The Botanic Garden said it is closed from Friday at 4 p.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m. 

The garden will reopen to the public for normal visitation hours when the red flag warning is canceled. 

"We understand the potential danger of wildfires firsthand and will do everything within our power to cooperate and facilitate the smooth participation with the Fire Department and County officials during these conditions," said Steve Windhager, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Executive Director said. "We have the utmost concern and commitment to the health and safety of our staff, guests, neighbors, and the community at large."

Please contact the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden at (805) 682-4726 or visit the Garden's website at www.sbbg.org  before visiting.

