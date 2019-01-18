San Luis Obispo's airport sees record amount of passengers in 2018

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.-- - The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport set a record in 2018 for the most annual passengers in the airport's history.

In 2018, 485,911 passengers came through the doors of SBP up from 407,696 passengers in 2017.

“We’re thrilled to see the growth here at the airport,” said Kevin Bumen, Director of Airports for San Luis Obispo County.

United Airlines is the airport's largest carrier. The airline has daily flights to Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. American Airlines flies four flights daily to Pheonix, and this year will add nonstop service to Dallas/Ft. Worth starting in April. Alaska Airlines hosts a daily flight to Seattle.

SBP has doubled passenger numbers over the past five years and was named one of the fastest growing airports in North America.

