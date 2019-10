Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (City of San Luis Obispo)

Related Sinsheimer Park in SLO damaged in fire and vandalism act

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Concerns about vandalism at a popular San Luis Obispo Park. The investigation and repairs could cost the city about $10,000.

Some of the turf at the playground was torn out. It was a special type of synthetic grass that's more durable than what you would buy for your house.

Despite the high cost, the city says it is committed to making repairs.