UPDATE: San Luis Obispo fire quickly put out fire caused by car accident

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 08:40 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:49 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Forward progress has stopped.

The one patient was transported to a local hospital by San Luis Ambulance.

Crews made quick work of the wildland fire in heavy brush off Price Canyon Road.

C.H.P. is now investigating the cause of vehicle accident.

San Luis Obispo Fire are en route to a reported vegetation fire.

Officials on scene, are making good progress on knocking fire down.

The fire was first reported on the 1800 Block of Price Canyon Road near Thousand Hills.

Officials on scene says one of a 10x10 spot in heavy brush near Ormonde Road.

Fire officials says it could be a possible vehicle over the side, the single patient has been taken out of vehicle.

There is a potential wild land fire of about two acres.

Officials say engines should make quick containment once arrived.

 

