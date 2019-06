Police say avoid the area (Paso Robles Police)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - SigAlert: both lanes of northbound #Hwy101 in #PasoRobles are CLOSED due to grass fire in adjacent riverbed so use caution & expect long commute delays. Traffic can exit at Spring St or Ramada Dr. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) June 11, 2019

A vegetation fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed near the Niblick Bridge Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 4:20 p.m.

The bridge is currently closed.

Paso Robles police say to avoid this area.

