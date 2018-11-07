SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

San Luis Obispo County

U.S. Justice Department to investigate SLO County Jail handling of inmate health conditions

By:
  • Ed Zuchelli

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 03:17 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 03:17 PM PST

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate the medical and mental health care of inmates in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

County officials say the investigation is a civil review that does not focus on any single event. Officials will instead focus on the delivery of medical and mental health services.

The Justice Department is specifically looking into the efforts the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and the San Luis Obispo Health Agency have taken to comply with federal. Federal officials will provide assistance if any deficiencies are identified during the investigation.

The announcement comes in the wake of several high profile inmate deaths in the County Jail, including the controversial passing of Andrew Holland.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"The Sheriff’s Office welcomes the request by the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a review of our County Jail operations."

"We will be working with the Justice Department during this civil review, just as we have with the FBI’s criminal inquiry."

"We have made many significant positive changes in the way we deal with the health and safety of inmates in our care. We look forward to any recommendations the Justice Department may have to help us further improve jail operations."

San Luis Obispo County and the Sheriff's Office have made several changes to the jail over the past year.

The Sheriff's Office took over operational control of jail health care. 

San Luis Obispo County also hired a Chief Medical Officer, contracted medical and mental health services, planned to open a mental health unit, and made policy changes.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson released a statement saying, “We welcome the investigation and any assistance and guidance to further improve areas identified by the Department of Justice.”

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

10 big political upsets
Paul Courson/CNN

10 big political upsets