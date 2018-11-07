U.S. Justice Department to investigate SLO County Jail handling of inmate health conditions

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate the medical and mental health care of inmates in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

County officials say the investigation is a civil review that does not focus on any single event. Officials will instead focus on the delivery of medical and mental health services.

The Justice Department is specifically looking into the efforts the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and the San Luis Obispo Health Agency have taken to comply with federal. Federal officials will provide assistance if any deficiencies are identified during the investigation.

The announcement comes in the wake of several high profile inmate deaths in the County Jail, including the controversial passing of Andrew Holland.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"The Sheriff’s Office welcomes the request by the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a review of our County Jail operations." "We will be working with the Justice Department during this civil review, just as we have with the FBI’s criminal inquiry." "We have made many significant positive changes in the way we deal with the health and safety of inmates in our care. We look forward to any recommendations the Justice Department may have to help us further improve jail operations."

San Luis Obispo County and the Sheriff's Office have made several changes to the jail over the past year.

The Sheriff's Office took over operational control of jail health care.

San Luis Obispo County also hired a Chief Medical Officer, contracted medical and mental health services, planned to open a mental health unit, and made policy changes.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson released a statement saying, “We welcome the investigation and any assistance and guidance to further improve areas identified by the Department of Justice.”