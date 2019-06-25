Two SLO County employees seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Cayucos

Two San Luis Obispo County public works employees were injured after they were struck by a car in Cayucos . (San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works)

CAYUCOS, Calif. - Two San Luis Obispo County employees were seriously injured on Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle while working on a water line in Cayucos.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Chaney Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

SLO County public works officials say the two were struck in a construction zone by a gray Honda Fit that had swerved off Highway 1.

"Right now, our biggest concern is for our colleagues' health and safety. We are grateful they are alive," said Interim Public Works Director John Diodati. "Thanks to the swift action by first responders, they were taken to a hospital where there are being treated for their injuries. Please keep these two members of our community in your thoughts as they heal."

The families of the two employees have been notified of the accident. A third person was also taken to the hospital. No other details are available at this time.