Two local high school graduates are awarded $1000 scholarships from Caltrans

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gabriel Jameson (left) and Karis Lawson (right) are 2019' s Caltrans District 5 scholarship winners (Cateran)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two local high school graduates have been awarded $1000 each as part of Caltrans' 2019 Scholarship Program.

This year's Caltrans District 5 Scholarship winners are Karis Lawson, who will attend Cal Poly and Gabriel Jameson, who will attend Cabrillo College.

This program helps support high school seniors who are heading to college and planning a career in transportation. The eligible students also live within the five counties: Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito.

Since 2017, District 5 Caltrans employees have awarded $4,750 in scholarships. They raise money for the program through coffee and snack sales in the district cafeteria. They also are supported by the California Transportation Foundation, which donates 25% of the funding.