Traffic diverted on San Luis Obispo street as crews look for water main break

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo as crews try to locate a water main break.

San Luis Obispo police tweeted about the incident shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

SLO City Water Distribution is working to locate a water main break on Orcutt Rd. between Sacramento Dr. and Laurel Lane. E/B traffic has been diverted. Please avoid the area as much as possible. Water service to some residences along Bullock Lane may be affected. — Deanna Cantrell (@slopdchief) July 10, 2019

Officers say San Luis Obispo City Water Distribution is working to locate the break on Orcutt Road between Sacramento Drive and Laurel Lane.

Eastbound traffic has been diverted and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Water service may be impacted for people living along Bullock Lane.