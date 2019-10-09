Tourist killed crossing busy San Luis Obispo street

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A pedestrian visiting San Luis Obispo as part of a tour group died Tuesday night after being struck by a car.

San Luis Obispo Police say the unidentified woman was crossing Madonna Road near the Best Western Motel around 9:30 p.m.

The 62-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman, was evaluated for driving under the influence. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

No arrests were made. SLOPD continues to investigate, anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact SLO Police Officer Luca Benedetti at 805-594-8060.