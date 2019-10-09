San Luis Obispo County

Tourist killed crossing busy San Luis Obispo street

200 block of Madonna Road

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 06:34 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:43 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A pedestrian visiting San Luis Obispo as part of a tour group died Tuesday night after being struck by a car.

San Luis Obispo Police say the unidentified woman was crossing Madonna Road near the Best Western Motel around 9:30 p.m.

The 62-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman, was evaluated for driving under the influence. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

No arrests were made. SLOPD continues to investigate, anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact SLO Police Officer Luca Benedetti at 805-594-8060.

