San Luis Obispo County

Suspect in Nancy Woodrum murder faces life in prison without possibility of parole

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 03:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 04:03 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The man accused of killing a Paso Robles woman and leading investigators to her body could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that it was seeking life in prison without parole in the case of Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores.

Prosecutors say he murdered Nancy Woodrum in May of last year. He was charged with premeditated murder in December 2018.

Woodrum had been missing for eight months when investigators say Fuentes Flores led them to her body in a rural area of San Luis Obispo County, along Highway 58.

Dow's office says the decision to seek life in prison rather than the death penalty was made after careful consideration of all of the facts in the case. Dow also spoke with Woodrum's family members and investigators.

"As long as the death penalty is a lawful sentence in California, I will continue to perform my duty in a thoughtful and deliberate manner, considering all of the facts, when deciding whether or not the death penalty is appropriate," said District Attorney Dan Dow.

Investigators say Fuentes Flores was first identified as a suspect in the case in November 2018. They say he had worked as a painter at the property where Woodrum lived. Investigators believe their contact was limited.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents