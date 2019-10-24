Suspect in Nancy Woodrum murder faces life in prison without possibility of parole

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced an arrest was made in the Nancy Woodrum disappearance case. (KCOY.com)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The man accused of killing a Paso Robles woman and leading investigators to her body could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that it was seeking life in prison without parole in the case of Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores.

Prosecutors say he murdered Nancy Woodrum in May of last year. He was charged with premeditated murder in December 2018.

Woodrum had been missing for eight months when investigators say Fuentes Flores led them to her body in a rural area of San Luis Obispo County, along Highway 58.

Dow's office says the decision to seek life in prison rather than the death penalty was made after careful consideration of all of the facts in the case. Dow also spoke with Woodrum's family members and investigators.

"As long as the death penalty is a lawful sentence in California, I will continue to perform my duty in a thoughtful and deliberate manner, considering all of the facts, when deciding whether or not the death penalty is appropriate," said District Attorney Dan Dow.

Investigators say Fuentes Flores was first identified as a suspect in the case in November 2018. They say he had worked as a painter at the property where Woodrum lived. Investigators believe their contact was limited.