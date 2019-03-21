Sprouts set to open new store in San Luis Obispo

(Pictured: Sprouts Farmers Market, Goleta location)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in San Luis Obispo in two weeks.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the new store located at 313 Madonna Road just before doors open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their first purchase and every customer on grand opening day will receive a free reusable bag with their purchase.

Coffee samples will also be given to everyone in line before doors open.

Guest favorites and trendy items, including a selection of exclusive Sprouts Brand products will be able to be sampled throughout the store during Taste of Sprouts on April. 6.

The San Luis Obispo store will offer locally made products from brands such as Claravale Farm, Enzo Olive Oil Co., Lark Ellen Farm and Pacific Pickle Works.

Sprouts representatives say as part of the company's commitment to “zero waste,” the new store will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County through the grocer’s Food Rescue program.

Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 27 million pounds of product in 2018, equivalent to 23 million meals. Food that cannot be donated is given to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

Sprouts’ evolving “zero waste” initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint, according to company representatives.