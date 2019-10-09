SLO's new visitation program makes it cheaper to visit inmates in county jail

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office went live with a new inmate visitation management platform. The Sheriff's Office will use the system to manage and automate their video visitation system.

This system is provided by a partnership between NCIC Inmate Communications and Homewav.

This partnership will provide inmates and their visitors lower rates at 19 cents per minute with no connection fee for phone calls, and 20 cents per minute with no connection fee* for video visits.

With the new visitation management platform, visitors can go online to register for video visits with an inmate.

These services can be done at two websites:

Phone (Accounts, Pre-paid phone funding): https://account.ncic.com

Video (Accounts, Pre-paid video funding): https://homewav.com

They recommend visitors register and await Jail approval prior to use of the systems.

Visitors can also use the Homewav app (On the Apple App Store or Google Play) and be available for video visits from anywhere that has access to high-speed internet and a computer, tablet or smart device.

*The SLO Sheriff's Office originally stated that the connection fee for video visits was $2. This article has since been corrected to reflect the proper information.