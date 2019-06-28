San Luis Obispo County

SLO medical center launches campaign to raise $125 million dollars for expansion

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:28 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC)  in San Luis Obispo has announced Thursday that it has launched a fundraising campaign for a $125 million-dollar campus expansion. 

The expansion will include a four-story Patient Care Tower that is anticipated to double their capacity. 

"Beyond Health" is the name of the campaign and was chosen to reflect the hospital's commitment to advancing medical care and holistic services beyond the traditional community hospital, according to medical center representatives. 

Dignity Health has invested $95 million into this campaign and around $6 million has been donated by private investors in the San Luis Obispo County community. 

The FHMC medical staff was one of the first gifts with a donation of $125,000 and an anonymous donor gave $100,000 to support the campus expansion.

Stan and Barbara Clark gave a $4.2 million-dollar gift which is one of the largest donations made to the medical center in the history of its existence. 

Stan Clark received emergency care at the FHMC after moving to the Central Coast from Los Angeles and was very impressed with the care he received. 

The new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the Patient Care Tower will be named after Stan and Barbara Clark in recognition of the donation to the campaign. 

"We are so grateful that French Hospital was there when we needed medical care. Both Barbara and I fully support the hospital expansion efforts to continue its tradition of providing the most advanced care in a healing environment, so people don't have to leave San Luis Obispo County," said Stan Clark.

Barbara added, "The new NICU with private rooms is needed in our community and will keep families together. Quality services for children and newborns have always been our passion."

The Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust also donated $350,000 to the expansion of the medical center. 

The new Patient Care Tower will also feature a rooftop garden terrace that will be named after Harold Miossi. 

For more information about the expansion campaign, visit this website

 

