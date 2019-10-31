SLO County to conduct aerial survey of Paso Basin groundwater

Photo: County of San Luis Obispo

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo announced plans to map the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

Officials say they will survey the local aquifer system starting in early to mid-November.

The project will last three to five days.

Officials say the study will take place at Highway 46 near Whitley Gardens, Highway 229 near Creston, and Highway 41 near Shandon.

Organizers say the goal is to get a more complete picture of the groundwater basin, so they can make better decisions in the future.

People who live in Creston, Shandon, and Whitely Gardens may see a low flying helicopter towing a large hexagonal frame when work begins.

Officials will use an electromagnetic measuring technique to map subsurface aquifers.

Experts say the project does not a pose a risk to health or safety.

They add that the magnetic field emitted from the equipment is about the same as if you stood one foot away from a toaster.

The helicopter is also not flying over urban areas.

The pilots will fly in and out of Paso Robles Municipal Airport for refueling.

