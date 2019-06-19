SLO County Supervisors OK urgency moratorium temporarily restricting industrial hemp production

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. SLO County Supervisors approve emergency ordinance temporarily restricting industrial hemp growth. (KCOY.com/Nathalie Vera)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Industrial hemp production in San Luis Obispo County is facing hurdles.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved an urgency moratorium temporarily restricting growth in unincorporated areas of the region.

The vote was 4-1, with District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson dissenting.

The plant looks and smells like marijuana, but contains a low THC level (0.3 percent or less). The crop has no psychoactive effects and it can be used for its CBD content, known by many for its reported medicinal benefits.

The temporary ordinance cited concerns about the plant's smell, cross pollination with existing marijuana crops, and the possibility that people could illegally grow pot under the guise of hemp cultivation.

During a hearing at the Board of Supervisors Chambers on Tuesday, industry stakeholders urged county leaders to reject the measure.

“They should not adopt an urgency ordinance," said Mike Brown of the Coalition of Agriculture, Labor, and Business (COLAB). "These are for things that could have a real threat that would endanger people's health or safety.”

But some in attendance were in support of enacting regulations.

“If you have a tasting room, it could be grown next to the tasting room. What I hear is, the tasting room will be out of business for 1-2 months," one speaker said. "The hemp has very strong, obnoxious, skunk-type odors.”

Hemp farmers like Frank Brown say the move is based on misconceptions about the industry. Brown says industrial farming could generate millions of dollars in revenue for SLO County.

The emergency ordinance will be in effect for 45 days while supervisors decide on a permanent solution. Options on the table include banning it altogether, or regulating where it could be grown.

The 45-day measure should not affect licensed hemp growers, but no new applications will be processed.

Supervisors can extend the emergency measure for two years.