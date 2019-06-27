San Luis Obispo County

SLO County Sheriff dog takes first steps since surgery

Fears he would never walk again

Jun 26, 2019

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 06:41 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has announced Wednesday that a K9 officer has taken his first steps since receiving surgery back in March. 

The sheriff's office was told that K9 Hondo might never be able to walk again after undergoing surgery to fix multiple herniated discs in his spine. 

Hondo has had a challenging recovery with some complications since his first surgery. He's had three more surgeries since then, including one to address a spinal infection.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced on their Facebook page that Hondo had started taking his first steps since surgery! The sheriff's office thanked the staffs of North County Animal Hospital and Beacon Veterinary Specialists and all the specialists who have been helping in Hondo's recovery.

Hondo joined the Sheriff's Office in 2013. The pup has been partnered with his handler, Deputy Bryan Love, for the past six years.

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


