SLO County receives funding to mitigate Diablo Canyon closure

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County received $28.35 million dollars over the past week to help minimize the impact of closing Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

The state-mandated funds are from the 2019 allotment to help ease public health, safety, and economic impacts.

County leaders say $9.6 million will be used for economic development.

The remaining $18.75 will be given to 70 public agencies like San Luis Coastal Unified School District and cities to support services that may lose funding as Diablo Canyon's closure approaches.

"This is good news for our region as it will allow us to fund important programs and services that will help SLO County mitigate the impacts caused by the closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant," said Guy Savage, Assistant County Administrative Officer. "We look forward to continuing to forge public-private partnerships that will help us maintain essential public services and education services, while also restructuring and building a stable local economy."

The funding comes from State Senate Bill 1090, which was authored by State Senator Bill Monning.

The bill was signed into law last September to minimize the impact of Diablo Canyon's closure.

The county will get the remaining funding once a year in a $9.38 million payment until 2025.

By the time Diablo Canyon closes, the county will receive $85 million dollars in mitigation funds.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to stop operations no later than 2025.

