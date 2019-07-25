SLO County named one of nation leaders in efforts to help inmates with mental illnesses

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is being recognized as an “innovator county” for its increased efforts in helping inmates with mental illnesses. SLO is one of 14 counties nationwide receiving this recognition by the Stepping Up Initiative.

The initiative is a nationwide effort to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.

“As an innovator county we are now being tasked with helping other counties achieve the same status. We have other counties reaching out to us for help, for tours,” said Chief Medical Officer for the Sheriff's Office, Christy Mulkerin.

In order to get this recognition, agencies need to meet 3 criteria:

“You need to be collecting data on your mentally ill patients inside and outside your jail,” said Mulkerin. “You need to do mental health screenings on everyone coming into jail, and then you need to have an agreed upon a definition for what you consider someone to be seriously mentally ill.”

Mulkerin adds that this is “an objective decision based on criteria... not based on your crime, or your behavior inside the jail.”

SLO Sheriff's treatment of inmates with mental illnesses had been under harsh scrutiny after Andrew Holland's death. The 36 year-old suffered from Schizophrenia and died after spending 46 hours strapped to a chair in SLO County Jail in January 2017.

“We have taken a hard look at everything we were doing inside, and outside the jail to take the best care of our patients,” said Mulkerin.

“I'm very happy with that. I pray and hope it's true,” said Holland's mother, Sharon Holland. “[Andrew] wouldn't want anyone to go through what he went through. I just appreciate the efforts that they're making.”

Some of those efforts include a remodeled Behavioral Health Unit, more mental health specialists on staff, as well as better assessment of inmates who may need mental help.

Doctor Mulkerin says 30-40 percent of their inmates have been now diagnosed as needing those services. The jail has also inaugurated a new housing unit for this population.

“In this unit we have an incentive program which rewards good behavior such as keeping your cell clean, taking medications, cooperating with therapy, and it's worked really well,” the Chief Medical Officer said.

Deputies have received a 40-hour crisis intervention training, as well, “so that officers can be more sensitive to these people's special needs,” she added.

The goal is to keep patients out of jail, too. The Community Action Team takes cares of that.

“[It] includes two members of law enforcement along with a mental health clinician who are out in the field and are treating people to try to prevent them from coming to jail in the first place,” Mulkerin said.

The county's Board of Supervisors allocated $2 million for these efforts.

Sharon Holland is supportive of these tactics, but thinks more could be done.

“I do believe they need to seek parents and family members more than they do,” she said.

However, she's happy her son's legacy will live as one that spurred change.

“He would want us to move on, and he would want us to forgive,” she said.

The Holland Foundation is also working on opening up a facility offering more resources to mentally ill patients.