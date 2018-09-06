SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

San Luis Obispo County

SLO County Jail Medical Programs Unit ready for operation

New facility expands current inmate treatment

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 05:54 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 08:14 PM PDT

SLO County Jail Medical Programs Unit ready for operation

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department is unveiling its new Medical Programs Unit at the county jail which has been years in the making and comes amid a string of controversial inmate deaths, suicides and attempted suicides.

The Medical Programs Unit, or MPU, is part of new SLO County Jail facilities built after the demolition of the old county women's jail.

The new MPU includes expanded medical and mental health exam and consultation rooms, inmate waiting area, on-site dental care, inmate classrooms, a pharmacy and medical staff offices.

"This space increases, doubling and in some cases tripling our service capabilities", said Lt. Stephanie Landgraf with the SLO County Jail, "so you have three mental health treatment rooms, three services can be going on at any one time, with the large common area as well as the additional waiting rooms, we can offer services to more people at any one time, we've added the dental suite which we've never had previously, currently we contract services through CHC to bring the dental van here on site to provide dental care."

The SLO County Jail MPU is a 24-7, 365 day facility that expands inmate medical care from the existing 2,500 square feet to about 8,000 square feet for both medical and mental health services, jail programs and classrooms.

The MPU is designed to accommodate a growing county jail population and longer inmate incarceration periods amid California's controversial state prison realignment.

"Historically our population was a sentence of 365 days maximum, so somebody wouldn't be in custody for longer than that", Lt. Landgraf said, "preventative maintenance like teeth cleaning or annual checkups weren't necessarily part of a jail population as they were in prisons, however AB 109 and sentences of more than a year, some up to a decade or more, now need those preventative services."

Lt. Landgraf says the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department expects to begin operating the new Medical Programs Unit in the coming weeks after completing all jail staff training.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable recalls of 2018
Toyota

Notable recalls of 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years

On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California