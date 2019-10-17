San Luis Obispo County

SLO County Health warns of blowing dust near Nipomo Mesa, Oceano Dunes

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 03:54 PM PDT

NIPOMO, Calif. - Air quality in the Oceano Dunes/Nipomo Mesa area could be dangerous this week due to blowing dust and sand.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and County Public Health Department are advising the public of deteriorating air quality beginning Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dust is forecasted to peak from noon to 6 p.m.  

Infants, children, and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions, are considered to be high-risk and may experience adverse health effects during blowing dust periods.

Any outdoor activities planned during this period should be rescheduled or moved in doors. All adults and children should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, remain indoors as much as possible, and set any heating/air conditioning/ventilation systems to recirculate.  

Visit the APCD website to see current air quality conditions, forecasts for San Luis Obispo County and see if you are in the impacted zone for blowing dust. 

