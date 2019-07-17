San Luis Obispo County

SLO City Manager hands down discipline for police chief who left gun unattended

One-time dock in pay, firearm safety training

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo's Chief of Police has received disciplinary action from the city manager's office for leaving her firearm unattended in a restaurant bathroom.

Chief Deanna Cantrell will receive a one-time pay reduction of $1,598, equivalent to a two-day suspension, and documentation in her personnel file. She will also have to undergo training in firearm safety practices and will have to have personal discussions with all members of the Police Department about the incident and the "lessons learned that apply to all officers carrying firearms."

San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson released the following statement in regards to the punishment:

I believe the public has a right to expect law enforcement be held to the highest standards of conduct. Carrying a firearm is a significant responsibility. Chief Cantrell violated Police Department policies and did not meet the high standards for safety and attentiveness expected of her role in the community. In the interest of public transparency and in the spirit of moving the organization forward, the Police Chief immediately and publicly disclosed her actions, accepted responsibility, and apologized. Additionally, although not required to release what is otherwise confidential personnel information per PC 832.7, Chief Cantrell is maintaining her transparency by allowing her discipline to be shared publicly.  
 

Cantrell left her firearm in a bathroom of an El Pollo Loco on Los Osos Valley Road. Police say her firearm was then stolen by 30-year-old Skeeter Carlos Mangan, a Los Osos man. The firearm was returned after Mangan's brother-in-law informed police about the stolen weapon. Mangan could face criminal charges for taking the firearm.

