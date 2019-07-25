San Luis Obispo County

SLO city council approves construction bid for water resource recovery center

Largest capital investment in city history

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The City of San Luis Obispo announced Wednesday that the City Council approved the construction bid to move forward with the completion of a Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF).

The decision made on July 16 is the largest capital investment in the history of San Luis Obispo, according to the city.

PCL Construction, Inc. was chosen as the main contractor for the project. The company will also use local subcontractors for a large amount of the work that needs to be done. 

Santa Maria's Smith Electric Service will perform the electrical work for the project. The demolition and other various site work will be performed by Papich Construction from Arroyo Grande. 

The facility will also be paved by Apodaca Paving from Grover Beach. 

City officials said the plant was originally built in 1923. It was then upgraded or expanded in 1942, 1962, 1980 and in 1994.

The water reuse facilities were added to the plant in 2006. 

The current project is expected to improve the overall operations, reduce the need for chemicals in the treatment process, optimize energy use, as well as reduce the odor and noise impacts to neighbors of the plant. 

The city says they expect the San Luis Obispo Creek to be healthier as a result of the upgrade to the WRRF. The city is also expected to have greater water reliability and flexibility in meeting needs of businesses and the community.

Low interest loans that the city secured from the State as well as grants were used to offset the cost of the construction project. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


