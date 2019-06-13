SLO businesses prep for Cal Poly's graduation weekend as more than 40,000 visitors expected in town

SLO businesses gearing up for Cal...

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -

Businesses on the Central Coast are gearing up for a busy weekend --more than 5,000 Mustangs are expected to walk Cal Poly's stage on Saturday and Sunday.

At Avila Beach, some hotels say they are overbooked. One establishment says guests have made reservations a year in advance.

In downtown San Luis Obispo, bars and restaurants are upping staffing. At SLO Brew, larger crowds are expected as early as Thursday.

“We have over 400 guests booked for reservations," said general manager Sarah Wells. "We're super staffed. We kind of joke that it's like a slumber party almost, because we're working around the clock for those couple of days."



Wells says SLO Brew will also feature DJ's and happy hour specials.

This year, Cal Poly has moved its commencement ceremonies to the afternoon. Popular spots like SLO Brew, however, are still planning on opening in the early morning as has been tradition before graduation.



"Saturday morning we're opening at 6 a.m, ready for all those people to celebrate," Wells said. "It's absolutely insane. Higuera street ceases to exist and it's just a pile of people.”



More than 40,000 visitors are expected to attend Cal Poly's 78th annual commencement ceremonies.

Parking, shuttle and other commencement-related information can be found on the Cal Poly Now app. To download and learn more, visit https://guidebook.com/app/calpolynow/guide/calpolycommencement.