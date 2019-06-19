Sick sea lion attacks beach goer in Pismo Beach officials say beware-

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A high amount of sea lions are being found sick from a toxin naturally produced in algae along the Central Coast.

A concerned resident posted a photo on Facebook of a gruesome-looking laceration that they say was caused by a sea lion attack in Pismo beach.

It's an important reminder to keep your space. Scientists at the California State Parks say beware if you see a sick sea lion. The Marine Mammal Center confirmed that a sea lion recently attacked a beachgoer in Pismo Beach.

"I would say the public should not get near marine mammals ever. Because they can be dangerous and they can bite," said CA State Parks Environmental Scientist Joanna Iwanicha.

The Marine Mammal Center says they are rescuing up to 10 sea lions a day - a higher number then they have seen in past years.

“What we are seeing is larger sea lions coming ashore and presenting symptoms such as confusion, disorientation and even seizures on the beach. Those are all signs consistent with domoic acid toxicosis,” said Operations Manager for The Marine Mammal Center in San Luis Obispo County Diana Kramer.

The fish that eat the toxic algae can pass it on to sea lions and people who eat certain algae-eating fish.

"We are careful to report what we are finding because domoic acid is something that can be present in food that humans eat," said Kramer.

But why would a naturally occurring algae hurt nature and those that thrive in it?

“We research and look at things like, 'Are the ocean temperatures warming? Are they not finding enough food? What does that mean of the eco system in the ocean as a whole,”' said Kramer.

The Center says the cause is potentially from global warming of our oceans, overfishing, and fertilizer runoff increasing the amount of algae growing.

But one thing is certain, if you see a sick sea lion, be sure to keep your distance - don't touch it and call The Marine Mammal Center.

“They also have a lot of illnesses, you don’t want your dogs to go near them,” said Iwanicha.

The Marine Mammal Center can be reached at at 415-289-SEAL in San Luis Obispo County and

805-567-1505 in Pismo Beach.