San Luis Obispo Police Chief shares update after accidentally leaving gun in public restroom

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 05:48 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:33 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo Chief of Police revealed is shedding more light on what happened when she left her gun in a public restroom. 

Chief Deanna Cantrell says she was eating lunch at a local restaurant when she went into a restroom and removed her gun from her holster. She posted her story on YouTube

As she left the restroom she forgot to take her firearm with her. As soon as she realized this, she went back to look for it, but it was too late. 

Cantrell said she immediately told her supervisor.

"My actions were irresponsible and dangerous. I'm so glad that after a preliminary investigation, a child didn't find it. I was complacent and that's something you can never be with a firearm," Cantrell said.

San Luis Obispo City Manager, Derek Johnson released a statement saying, "I want to assure our community that protecting the public's safety is our number one priority."

According to the Federal Firearms Licensee, 695 firearms were reported missing or stolen in the state of California last year.

That number doesn't specify how many of the stolen guns belonged to law enforcement officers.

One high-profile case was in 2015, when Cal Poly graduate Kate Steinle was shot and killed along the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

That gun had been stolen out of a law enforcement officer's vehicle.

Here in San Luis Obispo, investigators are reviewing surveillance video near Target and El Pollo Loco to see if they can find the person who took the gun.

Chief Cantrell says she's expects to face disciplinary action for losing her gun. 

We reached out to Cantrell for an interview, but that request was ultimately declined. 

No additional details have been released by the San Luis Obispo Police Department at this time. 

