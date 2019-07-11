San Luis Obispo police chief publicly apologizes on YouTube after leaving gun in public restroom

(San Luis Obispo Police Department)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The City of San Luis Obispo Police Chief has released a YouTube video on Wednesday stating that she left her gun in a public restroom and it has not yet been recovered.

Police Chief Diana Cantrell was eating lunch at a local San Luis Obispo restaurant when she went into a restroom and removed her gun from her holster.

She placed the gun next to her because it did not stay clipped to her. She left the restroom without her firearm.

Within minutes Cantrell realized she had forgotten her gun and returned to look for it, but it had been stolen.

She reviewed surveillance footage and saw that three people had entered the restroom after her.

The first person that entered the restroom after her left the restroom without eating anything and the next two people stayed to dine in the restaurant.

Cantrell immediately informed her supervisor, and she expects to be held accountable for her actions.