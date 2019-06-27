San Luis Obispo County Airport announces new nonstop flights to Las Vegas

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Contour Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas. (San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif - Contour Airlines and San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport announced a new service on Wednesday which will provide nonstop flights to Las Vegas.

It will begin service for the first time in San Luis Obispo on October 17 and will offer flights four times a week.

The airline already flies across several cities in California including Santa Barbara. The airline operates in ten other states and offers comfortable seating and complementary services included with flight tickets.

"The San Luis Obispo community has asked for direct access to Las Vegas for years, and we're thrilled to finally be able to deliver," said Kevin Bumen, Airport Director. "Adding a new destination, as well as a new airline, is an incredible success for the entire region. We're excited to continue helping our travelers get anywhere they want to go, right from their hometown airport."

The 80-minute flights will be offered on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday every week and are scheduled to leave Las Vegas mid-morning and return from San Luis Obispo in the early afternoon.

Contour will operate a 30-seat aircraft between the two cities, featuring leather seating with expanded legroom. Airport officials say tickets will be affordable and include the first checked bag for free as well as complimentary drinks and snacks

Contour is offering introductory fares starting at $99 one way as a way to celebrate the new flight service.

Tickets for the new Las Vegas flights from San Luis Obispo are available for purchase online.