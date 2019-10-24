San Luis Obispo City holds workshop to receive feedback on active transportation

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Courtesy City of San Luis Obispo)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - In an effort to promote biking and walking, the City of San Luis Obispo is asking for resident's feedback on an Active Transportation Plan the City is drafting in order to promote biking and walking in the city.

An open house workshop will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the City/County Library.

The Active Transportation Plan is the City's first combined bicycle and pedestrian transportation plan.

The plan has been in the works since early 2019.

City staff will hold a series of public events to ask community members about barriers to bicycling and walking for transportation in the city along with types of active transportation infrastructure and policies that could provide the greatest support to increase bicycling and walking in the city.

Previous pop up events took place at Lucy's Coffee Company, Lincoln Deli, Nautical Bean, Booths at the Downtown Farmers' Market and Vons.

After the public outreach activities, the staff will review public feedback and work on a draft plan to present to advisory bodies in early 2020 with Council review planned for late spring 2020.

To know more about the Active Transportation Plan progress click here.