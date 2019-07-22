San Luis Obispo City Fire unveils new fire engine
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Firefighters in San Luis Obispo have a new tool to battle fires in the city.
A new fire engine arrived Monday from a manufacturing company in Wisconsin.
San Luis Obispo City Fire says the new engine will replace a nearly 20 year old engine at Fire Station #3.
Firefighters say the new engine is equipped with state-of-the-art electronics, increased pumping capacity, and increased fuel and emission efficiency.
New SLOFD Engine 3 arrived from Pierce Manufacturing in a Wisconsin this morning. This new addition will replace a nearly 20 year old engine at afire Station #3 with state of the art electronics, increased pumping capacity and both increased fuel and emission efficiency! pic.twitter.com/J2NYeQi1fa— SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) July 22, 2019