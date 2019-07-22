San Luis Obispo City Fire unveils new fire engine

Firefighters in San Luis Obispo unveil the department's newest engine. (San Luis Obispo City Fire)

Firefighters in San Luis Obispo unveil the department's newest engine. (San Luis Obispo City Fire)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Firefighters in San Luis Obispo have a new tool to battle fires in the city.

A new fire engine arrived Monday from a manufacturing company in Wisconsin.

San Luis Obispo City Fire says the new engine will replace a nearly 20 year old engine at Fire Station #3.

Firefighters say the new engine is equipped with state-of-the-art electronics, increased pumping capacity, and increased fuel and emission efficiency.