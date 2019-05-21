San Luis Obispo asking for public's input on Parks and Recreation plans

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The City of San Luis Obispo is asking for public input in regard to the future of the city's Parks and Recreation department.

Residents attended workshops over a six-month period between September and March to weigh in on pakrs and facility needs. Now, community members get to see the results of those workshops and talk about the priorities of the city as it impacts local parks and centers.

The following properties and facilities will be discussed:

SLO Swim Center

Sinsheimer Park

Sinsheimer Stadium

Damon Garcia Sports Complex

Laguna Lake Park & dog area

Jack House Gardens

SLO Senior Center

Priorities for neighborhoods



Feedback is needed as the city's Master Plan and General Plan Element have not been updated for the parks department since 2001.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, June 5 at the Ludwick Community Center at 864 Santa Rosa Street. You can attend meetings at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., or 6 p.m.

All ages are welcomed and encouraged to participate at the workshop.