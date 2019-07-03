San Luis Obispo County

Ring security systems catches a burglary in the act in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A man was arrested after trying to break into a barbershop in Atascadero on Saturday night. 

Atascadero police officers arrested Phong Thanh Tran, 49, of Paso Robles for a variety of charges. 

On Saturday, Atascadero Police officers responded to a burglary in process at 8420 El Camino Real in Atascadero around midnight. 

Before the officers could arrive, the burglar ran from the scene and was able to hide from officers for a short period. 

A K-9 from Atascadero Police Department named Luke was able to quickly track down the suspect hiding under a truck located in a nearby industrial complex. 

He was taken without incident and was booked into county jail on the charges of burglary, vandalism, delaying or obstructing an officer, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation. 

The owner of the barbershop, Felix's Barbershop, recently installed a Ring security system. He was alerted of the burglary that captured a video recording of the suspect.

The owner recognized Tran. The owner was able to monitor the incident and provide updates to Atascadero police officers while they were on their way. 

Officers were also able to see the video evidence and positively identify the suspect. 

No one was hurt during this incident. 

 

 

