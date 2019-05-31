Renovated Spyglass Park reopens after major overhaul

Spyglass Park reopens after major overhaul

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The renovated Spyglass Park in Pismo Beach is back open after a major overhaul.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning.

The new playground design is meant to enhance the current park environment.

It will also provide safe and challenging play for visitors.

The playground now has brand new active play equipment for kids of all ages.

Since this morning's ribbon cutting dozens of kids have already been playing at the park throughout the day.