Price Street, Hinds Avenue on-ramps in Pismo Beach to close Sunday for bridge work

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Drivers may come across some ramp closures in the Pismo Beach area beginning this weekend.

Caltrans is retrofitting the Pismo Creek Bridge on Highway 101.

Some ramps will be closed beginning Sunday, so crews can pour concrete.

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramps at Price Street and Hinds Avenue will be closed Sunday during overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured north on Price Street to get back on southbound 101 near Dinosaur Caves Park.

The project should be finished by December, as long as weather cooperates.