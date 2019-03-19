San Luis Obispo County

Portion of Avila Beach Pier to reopen

Pier has been closed for nearly 4 years

By:

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 04:37 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 04:46 PM PDT

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - A portion of the closed Avila Beach pier will soon reopen. The pier has been closed to foot traffic, save for a small portion, since 2015.

The decision was made at the recommendation of a construction engineering firm. Currently, about one-quarter of the pier is open to pedestrians. Soon the pier will open to about the halfway point.

There is currently no exact date for when this portion of the pier will open, but officials hope to have it open by summer. Five to ten piles are recommended to be replaced in the short-term.

Port San Luis Harbor District is still working to get the other half back open.

The engineering firm's report, done by Moffatt & Nichol, Inc., recommends 30 to 40 underwater piles to be replaced before the entirety of the pier can be reopened. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


