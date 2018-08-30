SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

San Luis Obispo County

Police identify man struck by train in San Luis Obispo

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 04:40 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 10:23 AM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - --UPDATE--

Police have identified the man found dead along the railroad tracks at the Mill Street overpass in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 29 as 37-year-old Christopher Hackman. Authorities say he was from San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Police Department says the cause of Hackman's death is still under investigation and ask anyone with information on this case to contact the police department.

INITIAL INFORMATION

Police say a man in his mid-30's was killed after being struck by a train near the Mill Street overpass in San Luis Obispo Wednesday afternoon.

SLO police were called out to investigate the deadly collision at about 10:25 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a "white male" lying alongside the railroad tracks "partially under the stopped train," according to the police department.

The incident closed down the area of Foothill Boulevard and California Boulevard.

 

Police have not released the identity of the man killed until his family has been notified. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SLO police say it appears the man was struck by the train under the Mill Street overpass, and while there is no foul play suspected, authorities are investigating the circumstances that led up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29