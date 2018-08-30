Police identify man struck by train in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police are investigating a deadly crash between a train and pedestrian near the Mill Street overpass. (Credit: SLOPD Chief Deanna Cantrell / Twitter)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - --UPDATE--

Police have identified the man found dead along the railroad tracks at the Mill Street overpass in San Luis Obispo on Aug. 29 as 37-year-old Christopher Hackman. Authorities say he was from San Luis Obispo.

The SLO Police Department says the cause of Hackman's death is still under investigation and ask anyone with information on this case to contact the police department.

INITIAL INFORMATION

Police say a man in his mid-30's was killed after being struck by a train near the Mill Street overpass in San Luis Obispo Wednesday afternoon.

SLO police were called out to investigate the deadly collision at about 10:25 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a "white male" lying alongside the railroad tracks "partially under the stopped train," according to the police department.

The incident closed down the area of Foothill Boulevard and California Boulevard.

Foothill at California is closed due to a stopped train. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/jNPTZjWdPg — Deanna Cantrell (@slopdchief) August 29, 2018

Police have not released the identity of the man killed until his family has been notified. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SLO police say it appears the man was struck by the train under the Mill Street overpass, and while there is no foul play suspected, authorities are investigating the circumstances that led up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.