Police arrest suspected drug dealers in Paso Robles

Officers find meth, heroin and numerous of pills on scene (Paso Robles Police Department)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Police arrested two suspected drug dealers in Paso Robles Monday night.

An officer pulled over a blue 2005 Dodge Dakota for a mechanical violation.

The driver, Henry Long from Atascadero, had a suspended license and his passenger, Amanda Valencia also from Atascadero, had a warrant out for her arrest.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 60 grams of meth, 24 grams of heroin, numerous pills, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Long and Valencia were arrested on suspicion of selling drugs.