Police arrest wanted suspect after barricading incident in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Police arrested a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon after he barricaded himself in a home in Grover Beach Saturday night.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office asked Grover Beach police officers to try to find the wanted suspect because he was believed to have fled their jurisdiction and may have gone to a home in Grover Beach.

Officers found the suspect at the residence in the 1400 block of Atlantic City Avenue, but he refused to come out of the home.

Authorities began to set up a perimeter and evacuate neighboring residences because the suspect was believed to be dangerous and armed with a firearm.

The regional SWAT team was also activated and responded to the scene.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody at around 4 a.m. Sunday and turned over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Arroyo Grande Police Department, California State Park rangers also assisted with the perimeter and evacuations.