San Luis Obispo County

Police arrest two people involved in counterfeiting pharmaceutical prescriptions in Paso Robles

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 12:49 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:49 PM PDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles police arrested two people involved in counterfeiting pharmacy prescriptions on Monday morning in Paso Robles. 

The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a Rite Aid Pharmacy on the 1100 block of Creston Road regarding fraudulent prescriptions. 

The pharmacist reported a suspicious trend from a patient named Robert McDaniel who had picked up several prescriptions of painkillers over the past two months. 

The prescriptions were made out to different names but all stemmed from one dentist office. 

The pharmacist called the prescribing dentist office but each time the receptionist gave an excuse why the dentist could not speak on the phone. 

The pharmacist then refused to fill any more prescriptions until she spoke directly with the dentist. 

Officers responded to the dentist office where they contacted an employee Anacristina McDaniel,29, of Shandon and her husband Robert McDaniel, 31, of Shandon. 

Robert was not employed by the dentist. 

Officers found that Anacristina had stolen numerous prescription pads and submitted prescriptions to several pharmacies in Paso Robles and Atascadero without the knowledge of the dentist at her pace of work. 

Both Anacristina and Robert McDaniel were arrested for forgery of a fraudulent prescription, possession of narcotics, conspiracy to commit crime and burglary. 

Robert McDaniel was additionally charged with violation of probation. 

Both are booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

Turn back time: Cher then and now
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Turn back time: Cher then and now

On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years