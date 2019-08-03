San Luis Obispo County

Police arrest man suspected of attempted murder in Arroyo Grande

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 03:34 PM PDT

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Arroyo Grande police arrested a man suspected of attempted murder on Saturday.

Officers arrested 36-yea-old Matthew Leroy Ehens after investigating a stabbing in the 600 block of Lancaster Drive. 

Authorities found Ehens near the Arroyo Grande Police Department where a pursuit started.

Officers took Ehens into custody after a crash in rural Arroyo Grande with the help of the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office. 

Ehens could face charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

