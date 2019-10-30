Pismo Beach community reacts to Amgen Tour cancellation with mixed emotions

Pismo Beach community reacts to AMGEN Tour cancellation

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Central Coast has been a home to the Amgen Tour of California Cycling Road Race.

But in a surprise announcement released on Tuesday, the Amgen tour is on a hiatus for the 2020 racing season.

While managers at Pismo Bowling aren't concerned about the race cancelation, others shared great disappointment.

The Amgen tour, which launched 14 years ago, will not be coming through the streets of Pismo Beach, or anywhere for that matter.

"I'm pretty shocked to hear that. It seems like a staple that's in this area," said Randy Schumacher, a cycling enthusiast.

The tour has become California's largest annual sporting event, contributing more than $3 billion to the state's economy over the years.

But in Pismo, several business managers said the tour hasn't always done them favors.

"It's a big deal. It can get packed and overwhelming, especially for people who are regulars in the area. It definitely kind of drives them out," said Mariah Quake with Pismo Bowl.

Management with the City of Pismo Beach responded stating,

"The City of Pismo Beach has been a supporter of the Amgen tour and has been proud to host the start of past race segments. The Amgen tour race accounts for approximately 750 room nights in the city along with 1,500 meals, generating an estimated $140,000 in local economic impact."

Schumacher has watched the cyclists ride through Pismo Beach several times.

"It brings tourists to the area. It's a great competition. There's people from all over the world that ride in this race. So again, it's a shock to me that they're canceling it," Schumacher said.

"As exciting as it is, I think it's going to help us because it will be easier for our customers. It won't be difficult for them to park. It will be good for our business," Quake said.

The Amgen tour has been praised for creating a global platform for current and next-generation U.S. cyclists.