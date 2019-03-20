Pismo Beach City Council approves ordinance banning smoking in more public areas

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - On Tuesday, the Pismo Beach City Council voted in favor of an ordinance expanding an existing smoke ban. The new regulations narrowly passed in a 3-2 vote.

Smoking is now prohibited on sidewalks, outdoor dining areas, ATM lines, or farmers markets. The previous ban only applied to places like public parks, beaches, or the Pismo Beach Pier.

The City had a wake up call after receiving a low rating by the American Lung Association in 2018.

“ The city of Pismo Beach unfortunately received an F on that report card last year, and we're hoping that by adopting the new ordinance we'll raise that grade up to an A,” explained city attorney Dave Fleishman.

Fleishman says those caught breaking the new rules will face more than $200 in fines.

“ As with a any municipal code provision, we hope that people will police themselves and there won't be any need for citations," said Fleishman. "Typically when we do a code enforcement citation it's in a situation where someone, even after being warned that it's against the city's ordinances, they continue to engage in the conduct.”