Paso Robles middle school students treated after inhaling unknown substance from vape pen

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Nine students at Daniel Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles were treated by paramedics Friday morning after inhaling an unknown substance from a vape pen.

Police and ambulance responded to the school at 900 Creston Rd. at around 11 a.m.

The initial call reported that a student had been exhibiting some medical symptoms of "an unknown nature."

Paramedics ended up treating nine students for symptoms believed to be caused by the unknown substance.

All of the students were treated at the school and released back to their parents or school officials.

One student was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services.

A level 1 multi-casualty incident was declared which means that the number of cases overwhelmed the emergency medical services resources, according to Emergency Services.

The incident is under investigation.