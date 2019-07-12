One person dead in Oceano Dunes off-highway motorcycle crash

OCEANO, Calif. - California State Parks announced that one person was killed in an off-highway vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area Thursday night.

At around 6:50 p.m. State Park rangers and lifeguards responded to a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

They found a 46-year-old man unconscious and without a pulse.

Staff performed life saving efforts for about 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was reportedly going at a high rate of speed and was ejected from the motorcycle when he crashed sustaining fatal injuries.

The victim who was from Arizona was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but it was reportedly improperly secured.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into this incident.