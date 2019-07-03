Officials upping safety measures at Oceano Dunes, up to 6,000 campers expected this week

OCEANO DUNES, Calif. - As tourists are getting ready to kick their holiday weekend into high gear at the Oceano Dunes, officials are making sure drivers are following rules. On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol conducted a safety outreach operation.

Some Dunes regulars like Jeff Ashmore were happy to see law enforcement reminding drivers to be careful. Ashmore has been riding the Oceano Dunes for a while.

"I've been coming here since the late 80's," he said.

In spite of all those years under his belt, the Bakersfield tourist says he's taking more precautions than ever.

"Safety is an issue. That's why I bought this Polaris. [It has] seatbelts, everything."

He's not alone in these concerns. A series of fatal accidents at the site would have some people think 'safe' and 'fun' are two words that don't mix at the Vehicular Recreational Area.

Law enforcement is not taking any chances this week. State Parks is expecting anywhere between 2,000 to 6,000 campers this holiday week.

"We're checking for license and registration, that type of thing," said Mike Poelking, public information officer at CHP, San Luis Obispo division. "Let's say you have a driver's license that might be suspended, so that would also mean that you can't necessarily operate an ATV."

They're cracking down on stolen items, too.

"The red motorcycle has been in the stolen vehicle system for some time now. It's one of those things where we're in the investigation phase," said Poelking.

State Parks is keeping a close eye as well.

"I've got extra patrols working the beach and responding to medical emergencies and aquatic safety issues," said Kevin Pearce.

For Ashmore, safety is all about knowing your limits.

"I do what I feel my abilities could do, 'cause I mean, you might go jump a 40-foot hill and I could only jump a 20-foot hill."

As always, officials are reminding visitors that driving is never a good mix. State Parks also says fireworks are not allowed.